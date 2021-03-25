UNIQLO set to open at Carrefour Laval on March 26

The new 15,000-square-foot store will be UNIQLO’s second in Quebec.

After announcing late last year that Carrefour Laval would be home to their newest store in Canada, UNIQLO has just revealed that the new location’s official opening date will be Friday, March 26, at 10 a.m. While the new Laval store won’t be quite as large as the 32,000-square-foot location in downtown Montreal, it will still feature the brand’s complete clothing lines for men, women, kids and babies across 15,000 square feet of floorspace.



“As we continue to follow the local guidelines of public health officials, we look forward to opening our second store in Quebec at Cadillac Fairview Carrefour Laval. With the continuous demand for UNIQLO from our customers, this new location in Laval will bring our functional and thoughtfully created LifeWear apparel to more Canadians.” –Yuichiro Kaneko, CEO of UNIQLO Canada

Ahead of the store’s official opening date, shoppers will be able to use the Click and Collect service by UNIQLO to pick up online orders directly at the Carrefour Laval store free of charge, from March 8 to 23. UNIQLO APP Members who use the Click and Collect service during this time will receive a Cadillac Fairview Carrefour Laval coupon redeemable from April 9 to 18.

For more on UNIQLO Canada, please visit their website.

For more style coverage, please visit the Style section.