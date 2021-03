Legault has called for a minute of silence at 1 p.m.

On this one-year anniversary of the World Health Organization (WHO) declaring COVID-19 a global pandemic, Canada is marking a national day of observance for the over 22,000 who’ve died of the virus. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will make a statement from the House of Commons this morning and Quebec Premier François Legault has called for a minute of silence at 1 p.m.

À 13h00 aujourd’hui, tous les Québécois sont invités à rendre hommage aux victimes de la COVID-19 à l’occasion d’une minute de silence.

#11marsQC pic.twitter.com/q1Mweh5rTG — François Legault (@francoislegault) March 11, 2021 One minute of silence at 1 p.m. for victims of COVID-19 and their loved ones on this national day of observance

