This Instagram account documents vintage Montreal concerts

The account includes posters for the first Montreal shows by Eminem, Nirvana and many more.

Remember concerts? While we all wait for the world to return to normal, an Instagram account launched last summer has been throwing it back to some brighter days in the Montreal music scene.

@TheFlyerVault514 is an Instagram page documenting some of the posters for shows that took place throughout the city over the past 35 years.

The Flyer Vault places a particularly strong emphasis on rap, rock and dance concerts that took place in the city. The account includes posters for the first Montreal shows by Eminem, Dead Kennedys and many more.

Perhaps one of the most notable posters is for Nirvana / Melvins show at Foufounes Electriques in 1991.

As the story goes, Nirvana played their concert a mere three days before releasing Nevermind. It has been said that the show was polarizing, with much of the audience not understanding the band’s new music.

The account is an offspring of a larger social media page launched by Torontonians Daniel Tate and Rob Bowman. Two years ago, the pair released a book titled The Flyer Vault: 150 Years of Toronto Concert History. It featured decades of promotional concert imagery from shows in their hometown.

