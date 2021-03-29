The Satosphere is reopening with two immersive experiences

Montreal multidisciplinary music/art/party/food venue SAT, or the Société des arts technologiques if you’re not into the whole brevity thing, has announced that its Satosphere will be reopening on March 30 with the 45-minute films Latent Space and Ocular Oscillation. Shows will run through April 24 on Tuesday through Saturday nights from 6 to 8 p.m.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Society for Arts & Technology (@sat_montreal) The SAT’s Satosphere dome will be reopening on March 30 with the 45-minute films Latent Space and Ocular Oscillation

Ocular Oscillation, presented with Elektra, is described as “the meeting of dreamy and brutalist architectural spaces, intercepted by glaring, oppressive, and strobing 2D visuals in solid colours.” In Latent Space, a composition by Monocolor, “the omnipresence of the virtual realm is transposed into the physical space of the dome to unmask the often proclaimed boundlessness of digital space.”

Tickets for the double feature cost $22 for adults, $16 for students. For more, please visit the SAT website.

For more on the Montreal art scene, please visit the Arts & Life section.