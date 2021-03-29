SAT satosphere reopening
The Satosphere is reopening with two immersive experiences

Latent Space + Ocular Oscillation begin on March 30.

Montreal multidisciplinary music/art/party/food venue SAT, or the Société des arts technologiques if you’re not into the whole brevity thing, has announced that its Satosphere will be reopening on March 30 with the 45-minute films Latent Space and Ocular Oscillation. Shows will run through April 24 on Tuesday through Saturday nights from 6 to 8 p.m.

Ocular Oscillation, presented with Elektra, is described as “the meeting of dreamy and brutalist architectural spaces, intercepted by glaring, oppressive, and strobing 2D visuals in solid colours.” In Latent Space, a composition by Monocolor, “the omnipresence of the virtual realm is transposed into the physical space of the dome to unmask the often proclaimed boundlessness of digital space.”

Tickets for the double feature cost $22 for adults, $16 for students. For more, please visit the SAT website.

