The NBA will make history with an all-women broadcast tonight

An all-women broadcast team will call an NBA game on Wednesday night, a first for the league according to CBC. The Toronto Raptors are playing the Denver Nuggets at 7:30 p.m.

The broadcast team features Kia Nurse, a WNBA player (formerly with the New York Liberty, now of the Phoenix Mercury) and TSN commentator from Hamilton, ON, who will serve as colour analyst. Meghan McPeak of CBC Sports, who works in the booth for the WNBA’s Washington Mystics and the G League’s Capital City Go-Go, will provide play-by-play. On sideline reporting duties will be TSN’s Kayla Grey, while SportsCentre host Kate Beirness and Raptors 905 analyst Amy Audibert will co-host the in-game studio show.

In an interview on the CTV News Network this morning, McPeak spoke about the importance of paying it forward to future generations: “The importance of the next generation is not lost on me, and that’s why I wanted to make sure that I was part of this.”

For more sports coverage, visit our Sports section.