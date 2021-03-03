While the rest of Quebec flips to orange, Montreal and the surrounding areas remain red.

The Greater Montreal region will remain a red zone after March 8

UPDATED 5:20 P.M. As hinted by Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé yesterday, the spread of the U.K. variant of COVID-19 in the city is preventing the Greater Montreal region from being designated an orange zone.

Premier François Legault confirmed in a press conference this evening that Montreal, Laval, the Laurentians, Lanaudiere and Montérégie will remain red zones after March 8, while all other regions in the province will become orange zones.

The curfew, ban on gatherings and business closures will remain status quo.

For the latest news updates, please visit the News section.