Submissions for Just for Laughs ComedyPRO are now open

The world’s largest comedy festival, Just for Laughs, is gearing up for a hybrid edition in 2021, which includes ComedyPRO, JFL’s industry component.

“Fans and industry can rest assured that their favourite stand-up performances, star-studded In Conversations, powerful and poignant keynote speeches will all be included in the mix,” the festival promised in a press release.

Today submissions have opened up for ComedyPRO in the short film, television series and stand-up comedy categories.

Kevin Hart at a ComedyPRO event

“Eat My Shorts” offers a grand prize of $1,000 to whoever can create the “funniest short films.” All styles of comedy are allowed, from mockumentary to parody and shock value.

Stand Up & Pitch offers two unqiue pitching formats. “From Set to Screen” is for television series that are 30 minutes or longer, whereas “Playing It Short” or web-oriented content that is 15 minutes or less. Five of the best ideas will selected for a live-streamed, virtual pitching session with some industry heavyweights. The winners will receive and all-expenses paid trip to Just for Laughs 2022, as well as an industry pass to the festival.

For more information on submitting to Just For Laughs ComedyPRO 2021, click here.

