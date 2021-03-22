Spike Lee made a docuseries about NYC tragedy & recovery from 9/11 to COVID

This September marks 20 years since the attacks on the World Trade Center in New York City. A new HBO documentary series directed by none other than New York’s own Spike Lee is set to premiere on the anniversary of the events.

NYC Epicenters 9/11→ 2021½ is a docuseries that dives into the parallels of how the city has dealt with tragedy since the 9/11 attacks. This will include, of course, the ongoing pandemic. Here is the official synopsis, via HBO:

“An epic chronicle of life, loss and survival in the city of New York over the 20 years since the September 11 attacks. The multi-part documentary event will offer an unprecedented, sweeping portrait of New Yorkers as they rebuild and rebound, from a devastating terrorist attack through the ongoing global pandemic. Capturing the history through a staggering amount of visual imagery, and featuring first-hand accounts from a panoply of citizens from all walks of life, the documentary will debut later in the year.”

Today, Spike Lee announced that production has wrapped on his NYC Epicenters 9/11→ 2021½ docuseries:

NYC Epicenters 9/11→ 2021½ will premiere on both HBO and HBO Max in early September in the United States. This means that Canadians should expect it to premiere on Crave in this country.

Crave holds the rights to most HBO and HBO Max titles in Canada. It was previously reported that all theatrical releases by Warner Bros. will hit the streaming service after their initial theatrical windows. Zack Snyder’s Justice League, however, debuted on HBO Max and Crave simultaneously last week.

