Space Jam: A New Legacy gives Bugs Bunny a CGI makeover

Anticipation is heating up for this summer’s Space Jam: A New Legacy. The film will find Los Angeles Lakers’ star LeBron James alongside the Looney Tunes for an epic game of basketball against “The Goon Squad.”

LeBron James and his team of Tunes suited up to grace the cover of Entertainment Weekly‘s April issue. The cover story details a first look at what fans could expect from the forthcoming film.

Among one of the most noticeable details is a CGI Bugs Bunny. Judging by the magazine cover and a previously-released promotional video, it appears as if the rascally rabbit and his friends will appear both hand-drawn and CG throughout the film.

The film find LeBron James and his son, Dom, trapped in an A.I. world created by the evil Al-G Rhythm (Don Cheadle). James must team up with the Looney Tunes to duke it out on the court against what LeBron has called, “probably the best team ever assembled in basketball history.”

Much like the original film, Space Jam: A New Legacy is set to feature the acting “talents” of some of basketball’s biggest stars, including Anthony Davis and Klay Thompson. Characters from various Warner Bros. films will also appear throughout, with figures from Mad Max, Batman and The Matrix set to appear.

Space Jam: A New Legacy dunks into theatres and streaming on July 16th.

