The Gray Man Regé-Jean Page

Regé-Jean Page, Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling

Film

Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans & Regé-Jean Page to star in Netflix film The Gray Man

by CultMTL

This is the biggest-budget feature in Netflix history.

A forthcoming Netflix film called The Gray Man is getting lots of buzz based on the cast alone: Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Regé-Jean Page (Bridgerton), Ana de Armas (Knives Out, Blade Runner 2049) and Billy Bob Thornton are among the stars of the film, an adaptation of a book of the same name by Mark Greaney. (The book was the first in a series, so this could very well become a franchise if it’s well received.)

The Gray Man, which is being directed by Anthony and Joe Russo (Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Engame), is due to begin production in L.A. in two weeks and is reportedly the biggest-budget feature in Netflix history. According to IMDB, the premise is as follows: “In Europe, a CIA operative-turned-assassin looks to evade mysterious forces as he tries to save the lives of the daughters who don’t know he exists.” Greaney has described the narrative in his books as “Bourne for the new millennium.”

In other Regé-Jean Page news, the British actor who recently hosted Saturday Night Live is also set to star in a forthcoming Dungeons & Dragons movie alongside Chris Pine and Hugh Grant (!), set for release in 2022.

For more film and TV coverage, please visit the Film & TV section.

Posted in Film
Cult MTL 2020 logo

by CultMTL

Contributor
Cult MTL is a daily news website and monthly magazine focusing on Montreal culture, music, arts, news, politics and city life. Along with interviewing local and visiting artists, promoters and entrepreneurs, we feature analysis and criticism, curate a daily To-Do List and run the annual Best of MTL readers poll.