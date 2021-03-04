Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans & Regé-Jean Page to star in Netflix film The Gray Man

A forthcoming Netflix film called The Gray Man is getting lots of buzz based on the cast alone: Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Regé-Jean Page (Bridgerton), Ana de Armas (Knives Out, Blade Runner 2049) and Billy Bob Thornton are among the stars of the film, an adaptation of a book of the same name by Mark Greaney. (The book was the first in a series, so this could very well become a franchise if it’s well received.)

The Gray Man, which is being directed by Anthony and Joe Russo (Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Engame), is due to begin production in L.A. in two weeks and is reportedly the biggest-budget feature in Netflix history. According to IMDB, the premise is as follows: “In Europe, a CIA operative-turned-assassin looks to evade mysterious forces as he tries to save the lives of the daughters who don’t know he exists.” Greaney has described the narrative in his books as “Bourne for the new millennium.”

In other Regé-Jean Page news, the British actor who recently hosted Saturday Night Live is also set to star in a forthcoming Dungeons & Dragons movie alongside Chris Pine and Hugh Grant (!), set for release in 2022.

