Weezer OK Human
Music, Sounds

REVIEW: OK Human, Weezer

by Mr. Wavvy

“This is nothing like the band has ever released before.”

Weezer, OK Human (Atlantic)

Every few albums, Weezer put a pause on their insufferable trolling to release an unironically good album. Luckily for fans, OK Human is one of the good ones. The album was created entirely through analogue and uses a 38-piece orchestra. A beautiful string section helps bring Cuomo’s signature savvy songwriting to a brand new dimension. Simply put, this is nothing like the band has ever released before. Look out for their return to trolling this May with Van Weezer, a Halen-inspired album built around cool guitar solos. 7/10

“Aloo Gobi” from OK Human

by Mr. Wavvy

