REVIEW: Asiahn, The Interlude

Asiahn, The Interlude (Motown)

Ever since her breakthrough appearance on Dr. Dre’s 2015 Compton album, R&B sensation Asiahn has been silently making moves. On her Motown debut, the singer once known as Asia Bryant affirms herself as a soon-to-be monumental force in baby-making music, her sultry voice providing the perfect soundtrack to any bedroom getaway. Asiahn is stripped down both vocally and lyrically, letting out all of her deepest vulnerabilities on wax for our listening pleasure. 7.5/10

“Messed Up” from The Interlude

