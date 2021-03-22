Asiahn The Interlude
Music, Sounds

REVIEW: Asiahn, The Interlude

by Mr. Wavvy

“Asiahn affirms herself as a soon-to-be monumental force in baby-making music.”

Asiahn, The Interlude (Motown)

Ever since her breakthrough appearance on Dr. Dre’s 2015 Compton album, R&B sensation Asiahn has been silently making moves. On her Motown debut, the singer once known as Asia Bryant affirms herself as a soon-to-be monumental force in baby-making music, her sultry voice providing the perfect soundtrack to any bedroom getaway. Asiahn is stripped down both vocally and lyrically, letting out all of her deepest vulnerabilities on wax for our listening pleasure. 7.5/10

“Messed Up” from The Interlude

For more, please visit her website.

For more music coverage, please visit the Music section.

Posted in Music, Sounds

by Mr. Wavvy

Contributor
Mr. Wavvy has steadily built a name for himself as one of music journalism’s most illuminated spirits. Whether kissing Mac DeMarco, pondering the meaning of life with Tech N9ne, or performing singalongs with Charli XCX, visitors are always in for a treat when checking out a Mr. Wavvy interview.