Resilience Montreal receives an extra $3.6M from the federal government

More good news for the day centre for the homeless of Cabot Square.

In a press conference yesterday, Indigenous Services Minister Marc Miller pledged $3.6-million in federal funding for Resilience Montreal, matching the investment announced by the government of Quebec last month.

“Thanks to these funds, Indigenous people experiencing homelessness will be able to access culturally appropriate services that will directly meet their needs, such as safe and warm food and rest.” —Marc Miller

Founded in Nov. 2019, Resilience Montreal is a day centre for the homeless population that gathers in Cabot Square, currently serving roughly 1,000 meals per day and offering a place to shower, do laundry and connect with other local resources. The organization has been operating out of a temporary space on the corner of Ste-Catherine and Atwater but will use this new government funding to purchase and renovate another building nearby. An additional $1.5-million has been donated by private foundations, including the Marcelle and Jean Coutu Foundation and the J.A. DeSève Foundation, to be put towards the cost of operations over three years.

Nakuset, the director of development and philanthropy at Resilience, told CBC that the funding will help establish the new location but that more is needed to set up mental health support for the people it will serve. “Being on the street has never been part of the life plan of people who are helped.”

Marc Miller, Minister of Indigenous Services, announced $3.6 million would be awarded to Résilience Montréal, to go towards the purchase and renovation of the new building in the vicinity of Cabot Square in Montréal.💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻🙏🙏 — Nakuset S (@NakusetS) March 8, 2021 Nakuset shares the news about Canada’s investment in Resilience Montreal

For the latest news updates, please visit the News section.