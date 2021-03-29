Regular vs. Feminized vs. Autoflowering vs. CBD

We’ve broken down the advantages and disadvantage is of each form of seed so you can make the best decision possible.

Have you been researching about autoflowering seeds and the differences it holds from the other three cannabis seeds types? In this article, we’ve broken down the advantages and disadvantages of each form of seed so you can make the best decision possible.

The planting season for marijuana outside is nearing, and careful preparation is essential for growth. First and foremost, you must determine which form of seeds to use for your plant. Is it possible to have an autoflowering plant? Are you a regular seeds person? Would you prefer feminized? Or CBD-rich?

Let’s proceed with understanding cannabis seeds first and then move onto their four types.

Introduction into Cannabis Seeds

Cannabis seeds are around the size of a peppercorn, ovular in shape, and peaked on both ends with a ridge that runs longitudinally from tip to tip on just one side. During the germination process, this ridge expands. The seed’s structure is brown, but undernourished and unfertilized seeds can be off-white and are considerably smaller.

When pollen fertilizes the female plant, an outer layer protects the embryonic plant. If the seed has germinated or the root has burst through the seed, marijuana seeds are ready to plant and expand.

Regular

Cannabis seeds that have not been scientifically engineered or selectively bred are known as regular cannabis seeds. These are pure genetics, bred by male and female sources and producing about 50% male and 50% female offspring.

Despite the success of feminized marijuana seeds, several growers continue to sell traditional seeds. Mainly because regular cannabis seeds have the same genetics as feminized cannabis seeds but are less expensive and do a better job of preserving each parent plant’s best characteristics.

Regular seeds come in a variety of shapes and sizes. Indica-dominant and sativa-dominant, high-THC and high-CBD strains are all available.

Advantages of Regular Cannabis Seeds

● Important for growing and developing new strains

● An equal chance of producing male and female plants

● Good cuttings that can be used to create safe clones

● Allow breeders to make a pollen bank using male plants

● Several different variations to choose from, both traditional and modern genetics

Disadvantages of Regular Cannabis Seeds

● Could be unexpectedly unreliable

● Unintentional males in the greenhouse can fertilize flowers

● Require to differentiate male and female plants in different grow tents or vegetable gardens

Feminized

Throughout the late 1990s, feminized seeds were produced in response to the need to grow seeds that ensured female plants’ growth. Initially, this form of seed produced cannabis plants with consistency concerns and volatility and plants that were rarely hermaphroditic.

On the other hand, feminized seeds have attained exceptionally elevated amounts of consistency in terms of value, impact, and taste over the years, to the point that they have reduced regular seeds to a bare 10% profit margin.

Advantages of Feminized Cannabis Seeds

● Most often produces female plants

● Delete the 50/50 hereditary chance

● Perfect for producers who want to produce dank bud

● Optimize the growing method, thus saving money

Disadvantages of Feminized Cannabis Seeds

● They aren’t good for breeding

● Sometimes become hermaphrodites dues to poor genes or environmental tension

● Yield less productive clones (in most cases, growers must start from seed)

Autoflowering

Following the launch of feminized seeds in 2008, autoflowering seeds, also recognized as automatic seeds, became viable. As the name implies, these bloom in a limited timeframe and need less maintenance than normal or feminized seeds. Autoflowering marijuana seeds were once thought to be the best option for inexperienced producers.

However, their consistency criteria have steadily equaled or surpassed those of their non-autoflowering counterparts regarding scent, taste, and consequences. They have become a viable substitute for even the most discerning growers.

Advantages of Autoflowering Cannabis Seeds

● No reason to switch the light phase

● Relatively small and maneuverable

● Short flowering periods

● Quick to evolve and beginner-friendly thanks to their resilient genetics

● Perfect for guerrilla gardening

Disadvantages of Autoflowering Cannabis Seeds

● Reduced output

● Lower THC concentration (strains are not as effective as photoperiod varieties)

● Challenging for cloning

CBD

CBD, the trendy cannabinoid, may have likely caught your attention recently. CBD is found in some hemp plants, and it has a variety of medicinal properties and counteracting the psychoactive effects of THC.

CBD-rich weed types can not only benefit patients who suffer from insomnia, anxiety, or more severe illnesses like multiple sclerosis, but they can also allow recreational cannabis usage to be more sustainable and consistent with everyday tasks. In terms of cultivation, you can find CBD-rich feminized and autoflowering varieties.

Advantages of CBD

● Works to treat inflammatory conditions

● Lessens nausea and vomiting

● Reduces convulsive disorder

● Has a relaxing influence without causing a high

● Adequate THC values in certain strains

Disadvantages of CBD

● Isn’t the best selection for those looking for a lot of THC

● Will not have a strong psychoactive impact

Conclusion

Each alternative has its own set of advantages and disadvantages. So, which one do you pick? Everything relies on how much growth experience you have, where you grow, where you want to bloom, and how much you want to yield.

There aren’t any best or worse choices like there are with almost everything; it just relies on your desires and situations. You would be best off with one form or the other based on your level of experience, where you work, and your product’s objectives.