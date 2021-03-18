Register for the Business Skills for Creative Souls Artist Conference

On March 22 and 23, YES Employment + Entrepreneurship is holding its annual Business Skills for Creative Souls Artist Conference, subtitled Re-imagining the Arts. According to YES, the two-day virtual event will allow participants to meet other artists and creative freelancers, take part in workshops and panels, tap into networking opportunities and “discover best practices and insights on making it in Quebec’s artistic milieu.”

“Today more than ever, external factors are pushing creative people outside of their box. We can rely on technology to further our creative drive, but we can’t dismiss the repercussions of COVID-19. Learn how to adapt your creative practice to these shifting tides and mobilize new business skills to grow your artistic career.“ —YES Employment + Entrepreneurship

Speakers include actor, writer and director Agam Darshi and CBC host Nantali Indongo.

Registration for the YES artist conference is required, and while it’s free, note that spaces are limited. Please visit the YES Employment and Entrepreneurship website to sign up.

For more, please visit the Arts & Life section.