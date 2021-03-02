Reggae legend Bunny Wailer passes away at 73

Bunny Wailer of Bob Marley and the Wailers has died at age 73. The news was confirmed by his manager Maxine Stowe to the Jamaican Observer. Wailer’s cause of death currently remains unknown.

The singer had previously suffered a number of strokes last year. He appeared distraught after his wife, Jean “Jah B” Watt, had gone missing over the summer. Wailer reportedly felt guilty about not being able to help. Her whereabouts remain unknown.

Wailer, born Neville O’Riley Livingston, was the last surviving founding member of the Wailers. Bob Marley passed away in 1981 due to melanoma (skin cancer) and Peter Tosh was tragically shot in the head during a home invasion in 1987.

Aside from enjoying much success with the Wailers until his departure from the group in 1974, Bunny Wailer released a whopping 30 solo albums between 1976 and 2018.

Bunny Wailer was supposed to perform in Montreal on two occasions. The first was at the Montreal International Jazz Festival in 1998 but he did not get on the flight. The second was at the Montreal International Reggae Festival in 2010. That time, Wailer failed to pick up his visa.

For more music coverage, please visit the Music section.