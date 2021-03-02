Quebec pharmacies will start administering the COVID-19 vaccine this month

50 Montreal pharmacies are first in line for Moderna shipments.

UPDATED 1:30 p.m. Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé announced this afternoon that 350 pharmacies across the province have been authorized to start administering the COVID-19 vaccine this month. Registration for the approved age groups is open via ClicSante.ca as of March 15.

Quebec pharmacies will be stocked with the COVID-19 vaccine from Moderna, which doesn’t require the level of refrigeration that the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine does. 50 Montreal pharmacies are first in line to receive shipments.

