Quebec gym shut down due to COVID-19 outbreak of 68 cases

More restrictions are expected to be coming to five regions of Quebec.

Quebec City’s 24-hour Mega Fitness Gym was ordered to be shut down until further notice due to a COVID-19 outbreak. It was reported yesterday that 40 cases were connected to the gym, a number that has risen to 68 today.

Public health officials who inspected the gym on Tuesday discovered a number of “sanitary deficiencies” including a lack of screening for symptoms, lack of physical distancing and inadequate PPE for staff. An investigation revealed that the gym’s clients are connected to at least eight workplace outbreaks in Quebec City.

On Monday, Mega Fitness Gym posted an announcement concerning its status (it was then allowed to remain open) and advised clientele to be vigilant about mask-wearing and the washing of hands and equipment, as well as advising anyone with COVID-19 symptoms to stay home.

[ UPDATE ] Bonjour à tous nos clients, suite aux récentes nouvelles concernant le Méga Fitness Gym, la santé publique… Posted by Mega Fitness Gym 24h on Monday, March 29, 2021 Quebec City’s Mega Fitness Gym shared a message with clientele on Monday following news of a COVID-19 outbreak

Quebec City is one of five regions that will likely soon face further public health restrictions, as Premier François Legault has hastily scheduled a 5 p.m. press conference today. It is speculated that the orange-zone regions mentioned as worrisome in yesterday’s press conference — also including Outaouais, Chaudière-Appalaches, Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean and Bas-St-Laurent — will be designated red zones.

The province has reported 1,025 new cases of COVID-19 today, the second time the daily case count has risen over 1,000 in five days.

For more about the COVID-19 situation in Quebec, please visit the Santé Québec website.

For the latest news updates, please visit our News section.