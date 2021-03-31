Quebec anti-racism minister comments on media’s role in fuelling racism

In response to an editorial by Toula Drimonis published on Tuesday by Cult MTL, Quebec Minister Responsible for the Fight Against Racism, Benoit Charette, responded to a reader’s suggestion that he comment on the topic.

The column in question discussed the issue of hate on social media, recently broached by Quebec Premier François Legault, and specifically called out Québecor media outlets Journal de Montréal and LCN for fuelling racism with misleading headlines and the inappropriate use of photos that clearly reveal racist, xenophobic and/or prejudiced points of view.

“The media also have a role to play in this collective responsibility of the fight against racism. The choice of certain titles, photos and words can reinforce various biases and fuel discrimination. We all need to be vigilant. The solution is in all of us.” —Benoit Charette

Les médias ont aussi un rôle à jouer dans cette responsabilité collective qu'est la lutte au racisme. Le choix de certains titres, photos et propos peuvent renforcer différents biais et alimenter la discrimination. Nous devons tous être vigilants. La sln est en chacun de nous. — Benoit Charette (@CharetteB) March 31, 2021

