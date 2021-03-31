Benoit Charette
News

Quebec anti-racism minister comments on media’s role in fuelling racism

by CultMTL

Benoit Charette was responding to this week’s Cult MTL editorial by Toula Drimonis.

In response to an editorial by Toula Drimonis published on Tuesday by Cult MTL, Quebec Minister Responsible for the Fight Against Racism, Benoit Charette, responded to a reader’s suggestion that he comment on the topic.

The column in question discussed the issue of hate on social media, recently broached by Quebec Premier François Legault, and specifically called out Québecor media outlets Journal de Montréal and LCN for fuelling racism with misleading headlines and the inappropriate use of photos that clearly reveal racist, xenophobic and/or prejudiced points of view.

“The media also have a role to play in this collective responsibility of the fight against racism. The choice of certain titles, photos and words can reinforce various biases and fuel discrimination. We all need to be vigilant. The solution is in all of us.”

—Benoit Charette
Quebec anti-racism minister comments on media’s role in fuelling racism in response to Cult MTL editorial by Toula Drimonis

For the latest news updatesplease visit our News section.

Posted in News
Cult MTL 2020 logo

by CultMTL

Contributor
Cult MTL is a daily news website and monthly magazine focusing on Montreal culture, music, arts, news, politics and city life. Along with interviewing local and visiting artists, promoters and entrepreneurs, we feature analysis and criticism, curate a daily To-Do List and run the annual Best of MTL readers poll.