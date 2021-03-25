PREMIERE: The debut single by Montreal’s Gayance, “Fruta Gogoia”

Gayance is a Creole word for “joyfulness,” and that’s on full display here.

Tomorrow Montreal DJ/producer Gayance (aka Aïsha Vertus) is dropping her debut single “Fruta Gogoia,” from the forthcoming EP Not Toning Down for Sh*t.

The track, featuring vocals by Gal Costa, is a folk song from Bahia, where Gayance has spent her past seven winters in an art residency, “reflaring her Haitian heritage” amid the country’s Afro-Brazilian culture. The press release describes the song as “a mantra that calls Black Indigenous and women of colour, especially Black Femmes, to take all the space they need to take without any compromise.” Gayance colours this rendition of “Fruta Gogoia” with a touch of downtempo and jazzy, sensual ”wawa” guitar waves.

Gayance is a Creole word for “joyfulness,” and that’s on full display here. Listen to “Fruta Gogoia” below:

To pre-order the single, please click here.

For more Montreal music coverage, please visit the Music section.