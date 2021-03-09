Piers Morgan is a little bitch

The crap talk show host stormed off the set of Good Morning Britain this morning and has since cut ties with ITV.

Contrarian conservative pundit Piers Morgan is reportedly stepping down from his post on ITV morning show Good Morning Britain after storming off the set today during a discussion about the Prince Harry and Meghan Markle controversy. He has criticized Markle repeatedly in the past, and has been particularly critical this week following the Oprah Winfrey interview with Harry and Meghan, questioning the veracity of the couple’s claims — even Markle’s suicidal thoughts.

So Alex Beresford defends Meghan on GMB and criticises Piers Morgan for what he'd said about Meghan's mental health.

Piers walks off the set.

Surely Piers knows if you give it, you gotta be able to take it?

ITV has reportedly received over 41,000 complaints about Morgan’s attack on the self-exiled royals on Monday morning, and an official investigation has been launched into whether his statements violate the station’s harm and offence regulations.

We have launched an investigation into Monday’s episode of Good Morning Britain under our harm and offence rules.



As of 14:00 on Tuesday 9 March, we have received 41,015 complaints about the programme.

“Following discussions with ITV, Piers Morgan has decided now is the time to leave Good Morning Britain. ITV has excepted this decision and has nothing further to add.” —ITV

