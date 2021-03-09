Piers Morgan is a little bitch

Contrarian conservative pundit Piers Morgan is reportedly stepping down from his post on ITV morning show Good Morning Britain after storming off the set today during a discussion about the Prince Harry and Meghan Markle controversy. He has criticized Markle repeatedly in the past, and has been particularly critical this week following the Oprah Winfrey interview with Harry and Meghan, questioning the veracity of the couple’s claims — even Markle’s suicidal thoughts.
ITV has reportedly received over 41,000 complaints about Morgan’s attack on the self-exiled royals on Monday morning, and an official investigation has been launched into whether his statements violate the station’s harm and offence regulations.
“Following discussions with ITV, Piers Morgan has decided now is the time to leave Good Morning Britain. ITV has excepted this decision and has nothing further to add.”—ITV
