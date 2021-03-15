Oscar nominations: Milestones for diversity & first-time nominees

The Oscar nominations were released this morning, just about two months later than is usually the tradition. It was decided that the 93rd Academy Awards ceremony would be held two months later than usual as well, to compensate for the scattershot releases and general unpredictability of the global pandemic that’s ringing in its first birthday this week. The ceremony is to be held on April 25 at the Dolby Theatre, though it remains unclear to what extent the actual ceremony (which is being produced by Steven Soderbergh, of all people, and frequent Tarantino producer Stacy Sher this year) will be in-person.
A few notable facts about Oscar nominations this year: Chloe Zhao (Nomadland) is the first woman of colour to ever be nominated for Best Director, and the presence of Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman) in that same category means that this is the first time in the history of the Oscars that two women are simultaneously nominated for that award. In similar milestones, Riz Ahmed (Sound of Metal) is making history as the first Muslim to be nominated for Best Actor in a Leading Role (though Mahershala Ali has won two Oscars, both were in the supporting category) while Steven Yeun is the first Asian-American to be nominated in the same category for his role in Minari.
There were not too many left-field surprises in the nominations this year, which had to work from a seriously limited pool of applicants due to the staggered / held-back release of most movies. It’s a little surprising that Thomas Vinterberg is nominated for Best Director for Another Round — not because the film is undeserving of it, but more likely because the Academy isn’t really the kind of place that throws a bone to Vinterberg-level directors. It might be the absence of solid old-timey guaranteed noms in the race this year; besides David Fincher for Mank, everyone is a first-time nominee in a category that often attracts usual suspects.
There are also some weirdly undeserving noms, as there always are. What jumps up most to me right now is The Trial of the Chicago 7 being nominated for Best Cinematography when it looks, to put it charitably, like an episode of Modern Family.
Mank leads the pack with 10 nominations including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, a sweep of the technical categories… but no screenplay nomination, weirdly enough. Six films are tied for second place (!) with six nominations each.
Best Picture
The Father
Judas and the Black Messiah
Nomadland
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago Seven
Actor in a Leading Role
Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Anthony Hopkins, The Father
Gary Oldman, Mank
Steven Yeun, Minari
Actress in a Leading Role
Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
Frances McDormand, Nomadland
Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman
Actor in a Supporting Role
Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago Seven
Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
Leslie Odom, Jr., One Night in Miami
Paul Raci, Sound of Metal
Lakeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah
Actress in a Supporting Role
Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Colman, The Father
Amanda Seyfried, Mank
Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari
Directing
Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round
David Fincher, Mank
Lee Isaac Chung, Minari
Chloe Zhao, Nomadland
Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
Cinematography
Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank
News of the World
Nomadland
The Trial of the Chicago Seven
Writing (Adapted Screenplay)
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
The Father
Nomadland
One Night in Miami
The White Tiger
Writing (Original Screenplay)
Judas and the Black Messiah
Minari
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trail of the Chicago Seven
Film Editing
The Father
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago Seven
International Feature Film
Another Round
Better Days
Collective
The Man Who Sold His Skin
Quo Vadis, Aida?
Animated Feature Film
Onward
Over the Moon
A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
Soul
Wolfwalkers
Animated Short Film
Burrow
Genius Loci
If Anything Happens
Opera
Yes People
Music (Original Song)
“Fight For You,” Judas and the Black Messiah
“Hear My Voice,” The Trail of the Chicago Seven
“Husavik,” Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga
“Io Si,” The Life Ahead
“Speak Now,” One Night in Miami
Music (Original Score)
Mank
Minari
News of the World
Soul
Sound
Greyhound
Sound of Metal
Mank
News of the World
Soul
Documentary Feature
Collective
Crip Camp
The Mole Agent
My Octopus Teacher
Time
Documentary Short Subject
Colette
A Concerto Is a Conversation
Do Not Split
Hunger Ward
A Love Song For Latasha
Makeup and Hairstyling
Hillbilly Elegy
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Mank
Pinocchio
Costume Design
Emma
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Mank
Pinocchio
Live Action Short Film
Feeling Through
The Letter Room
The Present
Two Distant Strangers
White Eye
Production Design
The Father
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Mank
News of the World
Visual Effects
Love and Monsters
Mulan
Tenet
