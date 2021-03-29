Who exactly are the people still getting curfew tickets?

Nearly three months later, there’s no reduction in curfew tickets in Montreal

Montreal police have announced that they received 608 calls from March 22 to 28 regarding COVID-19 public health measures and violations. This is an increase in the number of calls from the previous week, which were 511 (+97). The SPVM also confirmed that Montreal police handed out 431 tickets, the same number as the previous week, including 319 (+89) for breaking curfew.

Last week saw in an increase of curfew tickets by almost 40% from the previous week. 319 is the highest number of curfew tickets since January, when the province-wide curfew first began. Since the curfew time was changed from 8 to 9:30 p.m., ticketing has only increased. Fines range from $1,000 to $6,000.

Consult the table below for the Montreal police COVID-19 statistics on calls made to the police, total pandemic infractions and curfew tickets since they have been publicly disclosed by the SPVM:

Week ending Calls made to Montreal police Total tickets for pandemic infractions Curfew tickets March 28 608 431 319 March 21 511 431 230 March 14 421 516 230 March 7 383 372 263 Feb. 28 357 552 332 Feb. 21 382 450 298 Feb. 14 428 477 280 Feb. 7 448 586 219 Jan. 31 536 699 323 Jan. 24 545 773 396 Jan. 17 760 583 353 Jan. 11 800 297 185 Jan. 3 903 305 — Dec. 27 693 34 — Dec. 20 530 353 Dec. 13 587 74 Dec. 6 410 177 Nov. 29 365 82 Nov. 22 365 71 Nov. 15 545 106 Nov. 8 589 179 Nov. 1 470 58 Oct. 25 557 105 Oct. 18 600 109 Oct. 11 765 28

Données #COVID19 | Du 22 au 28 mars, le #SPVM a reçu 608 appels en lien avec l'application du décret de la Santé publique. Les policiers ont remis 431 constats ou RIG et, de ce nombre, 319 ont été émis pour le non-respect du couvre-feu. pic.twitter.com/9nkEF7rWhn — Police Montréal (@SPVM) March 29, 2021 The SPVM has announced that Montreal police issued 431 tickets for public health violations, including 319 for breaking curfew

