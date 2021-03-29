Nearly three months later, there’s no reduction in curfew tickets in Montreal

Montreal police have announced that they received 608 calls from March 22 to 28 regarding COVID-19 public health measures and violations. This is an increase in the number of calls from the previous week, which were 511 (+97). The SPVM also confirmed that Montreal police handed out 431 tickets, the same number as the previous week, including 319 (+89) for breaking curfew.
Last week saw in an increase of curfew tickets by almost 40% from the previous week. 319 is the highest number of curfew tickets since January, when the province-wide curfew first began. Since the curfew time was changed from 8 to 9:30 p.m., ticketing has only increased. Fines range from $1,000 to $6,000.
Consult the table below for the Montreal police COVID-19 statistics on calls made to the police, total pandemic infractions and curfew tickets since they have been publicly disclosed by the SPVM:
|Week ending
|Calls made to Montreal police
|Total tickets for pandemic infractions
|Curfew tickets
|March 28
|608
|431
|319
|March 21
|511
|431
|230
|March 14
|421
|516
|230
|March 7
|383
|372
|263
|Feb. 28
|357
|552
|332
|Feb. 21
|382
|450
|298
|Feb. 14
|428
|477
|280
|Feb. 7
|448
|586
|219
|Jan. 31
|536
|699
|323
|Jan. 24
|545
|773
|396
|Jan. 17
|760
|583
|353
|Jan. 11
|800
|297
|185
|Jan. 3
|903
|305
|—
|Dec. 27
|693
|34
|—
|Dec. 20
|530
|353
|Dec. 13
|587
|74
|Dec. 6
|410
|177
|Nov. 29
|365
|82
|Nov. 22
|365
|71
|Nov. 15
|545
|106
|Nov. 8
|589
|179
|Nov. 1
|470
|58
|Oct. 25
|557
|105
|Oct. 18
|600
|109
|Oct. 11
|765
|28
