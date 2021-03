Registration is now open for anyone born in 1961 or earlier.

Montrealers over 60 can now book their COVID-19 vaccine appointments

Jenny Poole from London, UK, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Montreal public health has announced that Montrealers aged 60 or older (born in or prior to 1961) can now book their appointments for the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The previous age bracket for COVID-19 vaccine registration in Montreal, announced on March 12, was 65+.

For more information, please click here.

#VaccinationCovid | Tous les Montréalais nés en 1961 ou avant peuvent maintenant prendre rendez-vous pour recevoir leur première dose du vaccin contre la #COVID19

Pour en savoir plus : https://t.co/YXao4lKIhh pic.twitter.com/4W01oHHmcn — Santé Montréal (@santemontreal) March 22, 2021 Montrealers over 60 can now book their COVID-19 vaccine appointments

