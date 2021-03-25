Ben Shemie plays two shows this weekend PLUS dance, theatre and more music is scheduled for spring.

La Chapelle is reopening with live music on March 26

With the Quebec government lifting restrictions on theatres and show venues tomorrow, Montreal multidisciplinary space la Chapelle Scènes Contemporaines is reopening with a bang, hosting the first live concerts Montreal has (legally) seen since September.

Ben Shemie of Suuns fame will perform his experimental solo material with le Quatuor Molinari, blending electronic and vocal elements with strings.

These shows, taking place on Friday night and Saturday afternoon, are already sold out, but la Chapelle has a lot more in store this spring as their 2020–21 season continues:

Jérémie Niel + Petrus + Danse-Cité / Face-à-face April 6–11 7 p.m., April 10–11 2 p.m.

The Bakery / Skin (webcasts) by Leslie Baker April, presented in collaboration with Centaur Theatre/the Wildside Festival

Louise Michel Jackson + Magali Babin / Bright Worms April 26–27, 29–30, 7 p.m.

Les Salons acoustiques de La Chapelle May 14–16 (artists and schedule TBA)

Jacob Wren + PME Art / A User’s Guide to Authenticity Is a Feeling May 17–18, 6:30 p.m.

La Chapelle will wrap its season with two projects presented with the Festival TransAmérique (FTA), which will be officially announced by the end of April.

For more, please visit the la Chapelle Scènes Contemporaines website.

