Kaytranada already won two Grammys

Ahead of tonight’s ceremony, the Montreal producer picked up two awards in the dance music categories.

The 63rd annual Grammy Awards ceremony is happening tonight, but as part of an advance premiere ceremony (which is livestreaming here now), Montreal producer Kaytranada has already won two Grammys. His album BUBBA won Best Dance/Electronic Album, and his song “10%’ won Best Dance Recording. (Read our review of BUBBA here.)

OMFGGG https://t.co/YplKCiAZRJ — KAYTRA (@KAYTRANADA) March 14, 2021 Kaytranada reacts to winning Grammys

damn man — KAYTRA (@KAYTRANADA) March 14, 2021 Kaytranada wins for BUBBA and “10%”

The Grammy Awards ceremony is airing tonight at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and CityTV, with a “pre-show party” on both channels at 7 p.m.

