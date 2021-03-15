The SPVM raked in loads of cash off anti-mask protestors on Saturday.

Montreal police issued 40% more tickets last week than the week before

Montreal police have announced that they received 421 calls from March 8 to 14 regarding COVID-19 public health measures and violations. This is a increase in the number of calls from the previous week, which were 383 (+38). The SPVM also confirmed that Montreal police handed out 516 tickets, up 144 from the previous week, including 230 (-33) for breaking curfew.

Roughly 5,000 people assembled in downtown Montreal on Saturday to protest Quebec’s continuing lockdown restrictions.

Données #COVID19 | Du 8 au 14 mars, le #SPVM a reçu 421 appels en lien avec l'application du décret de la Santé publique. Les policiers ont remis 516 constats ou RIG et, de ce nombre, 230 ont été émis pour le non-respect du couvre-feu. pic.twitter.com/fN2d2wLCaS — Police Montréal (@SPVM) March 15, 2021 The SPVM has announced that Montreal police issued 516 tickets for public health violations, including 230 for breaking curfew.

