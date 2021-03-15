montreal tickets spvm anti lockdown anti mask protest
Montreal police issued 40% more tickets last week than the week before

by CultMTL

The SPVM raked in loads of cash off anti-mask protestors on Saturday.

Montreal police have announced that they received 421 calls from March 8 to 14 regarding COVID-19 public health measures and violations. This is a increase in the number of calls from the previous week, which were 383 (+38). The SPVM also confirmed that Montreal police handed out 516 tickets, up 144 from the previous week, including 230 (-33) for breaking curfew. 

Roughly 5,000 people assembled in downtown Montreal on Saturday to protest Quebec’s continuing lockdown restrictions.

