Montreal’s Lu Dort selected for NBA Rising Stars Challenge

Montreal’s Luguentz “Lu” Dort has had an impressive NBA career thus far. After going undrafted in the 2019 NBA Draft, he signed to the Oklahoma City Thunder and nearly immediately made a name for himself.

Dort was particularly impressive in the 2020 NBA Bubble. He showed no fear guarding All-Stars such as James Harden and LeBron James during games throughout that August in Orlando.

This weekend marks the 2021 All-Star weekend and Lu Dort has been selected to compete in this year’s Rising Stars Challenge. The Rising Stars Challenge is a game between players in their first and second seasons, Team USA vs. Team World. The Montreal-Nord-bred athlete is one of five Canadian players to make this year’s Team World.

#NBAAllStar @Zionwilliamson of the @PelicansNBA and 2019-20 #KiaROY @JaMorant of the @memgrizz lead the list of 20 players selected by NBA assistant coaches for the 2021 NBA Rising Stars rosters!https://t.co/jDjVYSzHle pic.twitter.com/alUV6kktMF — NBA (@NBA) March 3, 2021 This year’s NBA Rising Stars Challenge rosters

However, there is a catch: This year’s game will not be happening. The NBA explained that this is “due to the limitation of having All-Star events all on one night” for COVID-19 safety reasons.

The league wanted to keep the tradition of announcing the teams despite the circumstances. Players for the NBA Rising Stars Challenge are voted by the league’s assistant coaches.

