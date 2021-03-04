lu dort nba rising stars challenge
News, Sports

Montreal’s Lu Dort selected for NBA Rising Stars Challenge

by Mr. Wavvy

The Montreal-Nord-bred athlete is one of five Canadian players to make this year’s Team World.

Montreal’s Luguentz “Lu” Dort has had an impressive NBA career thus far. After going undrafted in the 2019 NBA Draft, he signed to the Oklahoma City Thunder and nearly immediately made a name for himself.

Dort was particularly impressive in the 2020 NBA Bubble. He showed no fear guarding All-Stars such as James Harden and LeBron James during games throughout that August in Orlando.

This weekend marks the 2021 All-Star weekend and Lu Dort has been selected to compete in this year’s Rising Stars Challenge. The Rising Stars Challenge is a game between players in their first and second seasons, Team USA vs. Team World. The Montreal-Nord-bred athlete is one of five Canadian players to make this year’s Team World.

This year’s NBA Rising Stars Challenge rosters

However, there is a catch: This year’s game will not be happening. The NBA explained that this is “due to the limitation of having All-Star events all on one night” for COVID-19 safety reasons.

The league wanted to keep the tradition of announcing the teams despite the circumstances. Players for the NBA Rising Stars Challenge are voted by the league’s assistant coaches.

For the latest news updates, please visit the News section.

Posted in News, Sports

by Mr. Wavvy

Contributor
Mr. Wavvy has steadily built a name for himself as one of music journalism’s most illuminated spirits. Whether kissing Mac DeMarco, pondering the meaning of life with Tech N9ne, or performing singalongs with Charli XCX, visitors are always in for a treat when checking out a Mr. Wavvy interview.