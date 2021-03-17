The Chinatown bar and restaurant launches its potent sweets just in time for St. Patrick’s Day.

Mal Nécessaire is now selling cocktails in donut form

Operating out of a neighbouring business in Chinatown, Montreal bar and restaurant le Mal Nécessaire is selling cocktails in donut form — aka “boozy beignes.”

“We’ve converted our cocktails into boozy donuts! We’re not allowed to sell alcohol to go, but we can if it’s in a donut!” —Evan Cowie, le Mal Nécessaire

The cocktail donuts are available for pick-up/taekout from Fleurs & Cadeaux (1002 St-Urbain). Check out the flavours here:

Boozy donuts flavours

For more about le Mal Nécessaire, which remains temporarily closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, please visit their website.

