Mal Necessaire donut cocktails
Food & Drink

Mal Nécessaire is now selling cocktails in donut form

by CultMTL

The Chinatown bar and restaurant launches its potent sweets just in time for St. Patrick’s Day.

Operating out of a neighbouring business in Chinatown, Montreal bar and restaurant le Mal Nécessaire is selling cocktails in donut form — aka “boozy beignes.”

“We’ve converted our cocktails into boozy donuts! We’re not allowed to sell alcohol to go, but we can if it’s in a donut!”

—Evan Cowie, le Mal Nécessaire

The cocktail donuts are available for pick-up/taekout from Fleurs & Cadeaux (1002 St-Urbain). Check out the flavours here:

Mal Nécessaire cocktails donut donuts
Boozy donuts flavours

For more about le Mal Nécessaire, which remains temporarily closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, please visit their website.

For more on the food and drink scene in Montreal, please visit the Food & Drink section.

Posted in Food & Drink
Cult MTL 2020 logo

by CultMTL

Contributor
Cult MTL is a daily news website and monthly magazine focusing on Montreal culture, music, arts, news, politics and city life. Along with interviewing local and visiting artists, promoters and entrepreneurs, we feature analysis and criticism, curate a daily To-Do List and run the annual Best of MTL readers poll.