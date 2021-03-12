Monday is the 25th annual International Day Against Police Brutality

Monday, March 15 is the 25th annual international day against police brutality. To mark the occasion, a protest has been planned in Montreal (by the group Collectif opposé à la brutalité policière / Collective Opposed to Police Brutality), in the square adjacent to Parc metro in Parc Extension. The event will take place on March 15 at 5 p.m.

For more about the history of Montreal’s Collective Opposed to Police Brutality (founded in 1995), please click here.

