Monday is the 25th annual International Day Against Police Brutality

A protest is taking place in Parc Ex.

Monday, March 15 is the 25th annual international day against police brutality. To mark the occasion, a protest has been planned in Montreal (by the group Collectif opposé à la brutalité policière / Collective Opposed to Police Brutality), in the square adjacent to Parc metro in Parc Extension. The event will take place on March 15 at 5 p.m.

For more about the history of Montreal’s Collective Opposed to Police Brutality (founded in 1995), please click here.

