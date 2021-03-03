Quavo gushes about acting alongside Robert De Niro

Migos member Quavo is making the transition into acting. He has previously made cameo appearances as himself on hit television series such as Atlanta and Narcos: Mexico.

Quavo recently wrapped shooting on his first feature film, Wash Me in the River. Directed by Randall Emmett, the film cast the rapper among heavyweights such as John Malkovich and the one and only Robert De Niro. The “Bad and Boujee” musician is a big fan of the latter actor and had nothing but good things to say of the experience. Speaking to Billboard, Quavo detailed the filming and his role:

“I’m a ruthless gangster, ruthless killer named Coyote. It’s just an honor to be on the screen with Robert De Niro, Jack Huston and John Malkovich. I’m just blessed and I can’t wait for y’all to see it. It’s a very action-packed movie. I had fun doing it. I stayed in Puerto Rico shooting for a whole month grinding. There was some long film days. Them film days are different. It’s like you’re shooting a video all day.”

He later explained that De Niro was keen to explore Migos’s music:

“I said what’s up to him. I told him I said a line in one of my new songs about the trip I just took, and he was just like, “For real. M-I-G-O-S, right?” I was like, “Yeah, he’s finna go home and look me up.” It was too hard. I couldn’t wait to tell my Mom dukes that I’m gonna be on the screen and kicked it with him. He’s a nice dude.”

Wash Me in the River is Randall Emmett’s directorial debut with . He previously helped finance and produce several Martin Scorsese films, including Silence and The Irishman. This publication gave the latter film a near-perfect review.

Emmett notoriously feuded with 50 Cent in 2019, allegedly owing the rapper a quarter of a million dollars.

