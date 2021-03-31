McAuslan presents the Coffee Stout: St-Ambroise x Café Saint-Henri

Montreal brewery McAuslan has just introduced the Coffee Stout, a fresh collaboration between St-Ambroise and Saint-Henri micro-torréfacteur. The new 6% beer has been brewed with caramel and dark malts, and includes Saint-Henri’s Holycow Espresso.

“The multitude of flavours of bittersweet chocolate, caramel and, of course, espresso coffee come together wonderfully to give the beer its mysterious complexity.”

The Coffee Stout is available in Montreal and across the rest of Quebec — please click here to find a list of participating stores.

For more on McAuslan and St-Ambroise, please visit the McAuslan website.

