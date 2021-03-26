LISTEN: High Klassified drops new EP, Law of Automata: Valid

It’s been nearly three years since producer High Klassified released a project. The Laval native left us in 2018 with back-to-back projects Kanvaz, a solo work and Misstape, a collaborative tape with rapper Zach Zoya.

Today, the wait for new High Klassified music comes to a close. The beatmaker breaks his silence with Law of Automata: Valid, a five-song EP showcasing the best of his futuristic stylings.

Despite its short runtime, High Klassified manages to secure a range of exciting features throughout Law of Automata. This includes R&B up-and-comer Levan Kali, UK EDM veteran Troyboi and a reunion with Zach Zoya.

Law of Automata: Valid is backed by a visual experience, which features the beatmaker as a CGI version of himself. The animations were created by Serwah Attafuah and can be found on Fool’s Gold Records’ YouTube page.

Fool’s Gold Records is of course run by fellow Montreal icon, A-Trak. High Klassified’s first release on the label was in 2014, with the Palindroma EP. High Klassified previously produced alongside his label head on the Low Pro’s track, “Muscle.” It also featured New Orleans rapper Juvenile and super producers Metro Boomin and Lex Luger.

