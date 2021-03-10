Knives Out had an awesome response to the House of Gucci set photo

Earlier today, Lady Gaga shared a photo from the set of House of Gucci, a new Ridley Scott movie she’s starring in with Adam Driver, currently being shot in Rome. Like many of Lady Gaga’s posts, the photo has gone viral, with many people on social media commending how amazing the two look in their roles. However it was the Twitter account from the 2019 movie Knives Out that had the best reaction, claiming that the photo was taken from the set of Knives Out 2.

naw this is from knives out 2 https://t.co/WfRsx2XIhD — Knives Out (@KnivesOut) March 9, 2021 The Knives Out Twitter account reacted to the sweater Adam Driver is wearing in the film House of Gucci, which is similar to one Chris Evans wore in the 2019 film

This joke is in reference to the chunky cable knit sweater Adam Driver is wearing in the photo, which is similar in style and colour (though Driver’s is a turtleneck) to one Chris Evans was wearing in Knives Out. At the time the movie was released, the sweater went viral, and ivory cable knit sweaters were swelling out at many fashion retailers.

While House of Gucci only started filming last month, the shots from the set that we’ve seen so far look very stylized. With a cast that also includes Al Pacino, Jared Leto, Reeve Carney, Jack Huston and Jeremy Irons, and has Ridley Scott as the director, the movie promises to be amazing.

House of Gucci is set for release on November 24, 2021.

