Kaytranada releases new collaboration and rare early material

The Montreal Grammy-winner is releasing some “Kaytradamus” tracks and a joint effort with Mick Jenkins.

Kaytranada is having quite the week. The Montreal producer won two awards at this past weekend’s Grammy Awards. Kaytra took home the awards for both Best Dance/Electronic Album and Best Dance Recording for his Kali Uchis collaboration, “10%.” He is the first Black artist to win in the former category.

The producer had a big weekend at the Grammy Awards

To celebrate all of these extraordinary milestones, Kaytranada is treating fans by uploading some of his earliest projects to Bandcamp:

…and i also took a trip down memory lane. crazy that i’ve been doin this. so i’m putting my old thangs out for a limited time. https://t.co/eOUkqZUhJI — KAYTRA (@KAYTRANADA) March 18, 2021

The releases include many projects when the beatmaker was under his previous stagename Kaytradamus. The releases include a number of remixes that had previously been difficult to uncover online, and collaborative work with his brother Lou Phelps. The siblings collaborate under the group name the Celestics.

Earlier this week, the producer teamed up with longtime collaborator Mick Jenkins for a track titled “Designer Frames.” Jenkins appeared on “Gray Area,” a standout track from the Grammy Award-winning BUBBA.

Kaytranada is one of this month’s ELLE Canada cover stars. The issue covered a couple of handfuls of promising Canadian talent on the rise.

Kaytranada graces this month’s cover of ELLE Canada, which focused on promising Canadian talent

For more about Kaytranada and to access the material released today, please visit his Bandcamp page.

For more Montreal music coverage, please visit the Music section.