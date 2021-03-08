Kanye West has resumed work on his next album DONDA

Kanye West has not been having an easy year. The “Jesus Walks” artist contracted COVID-19 early into the pandemic and lost upwards of $12-million of his own money on a failed presidential bid. Last month, Kim Kardashian filed for divorce after six years of marriage to the rapper.

As hard as things may be for Kanye these days, he has produced some of his best music in the face of adversity. West released 808s & Heartbreak following the death of his mother Donda West and a break-up with his then-fiancée Alexis Phifer.

“808s came from suffering multitude losses at the same time — it’s like losing an arm and a leg and having to find a way to keep walking through it,” West explained of the album’s creation.

In a new interview with DJ Vlad, longtime Kanye West collaborator Cyhi the Prynce confirmed that they are back to work on the highly anticipated DONDA album.

Cyhi the Prynce confirms that Kanye West has resumed work DONDA

“I think he started working on it late last year. I think once November, December, January rolls around, he kind of takes a hiatus. You know, vacation, break, get with the family. We’re back working,” Cyhi confirmed. The Atlanta rapper has worked as a songwriter on every Kanye West album since My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy.

When asked about West’s divorce, Cyhi kept things vague yet optimistic:

“We didn’t really speak on it but he’s in good spirits. I know how much he loves his family, so it has to hit you some kind of way, you know what I’m saying? He’s just a human being. You know, he’s getting through it.”

