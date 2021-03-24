How long has this been Alexander Skarsgård’s IMDb photo?

Upon researching The Stand last weekend, we came across the IMDb page for Alexander Skarsgård, where the actor is wearing a tuxedo with no pants in his main profile photo. Unfortunately, most people probably know Alexander Skarsgård from True Blood, HBO’s vampire show that ran from 2008 to 2014. However, Skarsgård has done some of his greatest work recently, notably in Big Little Lies, which earned him an Emmy and Golden Globe, and The Stand, which was recently added to Amazon Prime.
In the photo in question, Skarsgård’s facial expression doesn’t exactly convey the goofiness of being pantsless, so it’s not even that odd at first glance. However we were curious as to how long this has been the Swedish actor’s IMDb photo.
While at first we thought it could be a prank, an actor as well-known as Alexander Skarsgård would absolutely have claimed his IMDb page by now, giving him (or his people) control over the information and photos on it. Therefore it’s clearly intentional. It turns out that people have been speculating about this photo on social media for months — since August 2020, to be exact.
While the photo was taken at the MTV Movie Awards in 2016 (by photographer Larry Busacca), the first mention of it as Alexander Skarsgård’s IMDb photo appears to be on Aug. 30, 2020 via Twitter.
Since then, numerous other people have posted about the photo. Here are some of the posts that caught our eye.
For more film and TV coverage, please visit the Film & TV section.