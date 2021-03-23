Shots are now being administered at 16 vaccination clinics and 350 pharmacies.

Here’s where to get the COVID-19 vaccine in Montreal

This morning Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante shared a list of all the vaccination clinics currently operating in the city. She noted that 350 Montreal pharmacies are also administering the COVID-19 vaccine.

Les bonnes nouvelles se succèdent en matière de vaccination à Montréal et on en a bien besoin! Deux cliniques s'ajoutent aux sites de vaccination ouverts, en plus des 350 pharmacies participantes. Si vous avez plus de 60 ans, prenez rendez-vous sur https://t.co/ilrEYwnYlP #polmtl pic.twitter.com/HPzDcxD5Ci — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) March 23, 2021 16 COVID-19 vaccination clinics in Montreal

Currently the minimum age to register for the vaccine in Montreal is 60 — anyone born in 1961 or earlier can make an appointment via ClicSanté.ca.

For more about the COVID-19 vaccine in Montreal, please visit Santé Montréal’s vaccination page.

