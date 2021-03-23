Montreal COVID-19 vaccine clinics vaccination
News

Here’s where to get the COVID-19 vaccine in Montreal

by CultMTL

Shots are now being administered at 16 vaccination clinics and 350 pharmacies.

This morning Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante shared a list of all the vaccination clinics currently operating in the city. She noted that 350 Montreal pharmacies are also administering the COVID-19 vaccine.

16 COVID-19 vaccination clinics in Montreal

Currently the minimum age to register for the vaccine in Montreal is 60 — anyone born in 1961 or earlier can make an appointment via ClicSanté.ca.

For more about the COVID-19 vaccine in Montreal, please visit Santé Montréal’s vaccination page.

