Here’s where to get the COVID-19 vaccine in Montreal

This morning Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante shared a list of all the vaccination clinics currently operating in the city. She noted that 350 Montreal pharmacies are also administering the COVID-19 vaccine.
Currently the minimum age to register for the vaccine in Montreal is 60 — anyone born in 1961 or earlier can make an appointment via ClicSanté.ca.
For more about the COVID-19 vaccine in Montreal, please visit Santé Montréal’s vaccination page.
