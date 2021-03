Hit Netflix series The Queen’s Gambit may soon be headed to Broadway as a musical according to a report in The New York Times. The rights to the 1983 novel that the series was based on have been acquired by Abigail Disney’s Level Forward, the company behind such musical productions as Slave Play, What the Constitution Means to Me and the musical based on the Alanis Morissette album Jagged Little Pill.

Thank you @nytimes! We’re proud to announce @queensgambitbwy! #queensgambitmusical https://t.co/U1qGFtlpWH — Level Forward (@levelforwardinc) March 8, 2021 The Queen’s Gambit is being adapted into a musical by Level Forward

