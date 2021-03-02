François Legault still premier with highest approval regarding COVID-19 measures

Still #1, despite experiencing a 20% drop in approval since the start of the pandemic.

According to the latest weekly survey by Leger Marketing, Quebec Premier François Legault is still the provincial leader in Canada with the highest approval regarding the safety measures put in place and his province’s overall handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. Legault currently sits at 73%, significantly higher than his peers in other provinces, and also significantly lower than his peak approval rating of 95% in April 2020, near the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The study, which did not include the Atlantic provinces in a way they could be individually measured, found that Premier John Horgan of British Columbia came in second, with 65% approval. The premiers with the worst approval ratings regarding COVID-19 were Jason Kenney of Alberta at 40%, and Scott Moe of Saskatchewan at 44%.

François Legault is still the premier with the highest approval regarding COVID-19 measures

For the full list of results and methodology, please visit the Leger Marketing website.

