Drake makes Billboard chart history with his Scary Hours 2 EP

New Drake songs are hitting heights beyond what the Beatles achieved in their heyday.

Drake fans are eagerly awaiting his forthcoming Certified Lover Boy album. The project was initially scheduled for a summer 2020 released before it was pushed back to January 2021. Alas, the album did not drop at the top of the year.

To hold fans off until Certified Lover Boy‘s release, Drake put out Scary Hours 2, a three-song EP featuring Lil Baby and Rick Ross. The rapper has broken yet another Billboard chart record with his latest work.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elliott Wilson (@elliottwilson) Scary Hours 2 is already making big noise on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Drake has become the first artist to have three songs debut in the Top 3 of the Billboard Hot 100. The Beatles and Ariana Grande have both previously held the Top 3 spots simultaneously but not as debuts.

.@Drake joins @thebeatles and @ArianaGrande as the only acts in history to rule the top 3 positions of the #Hot100 simultaneously in the same week. — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) March 15, 2021

The first Scary Hours EP featured the smash-hit “God’s Plan,” which later found its way onto Drake’s Scorpio double-disc album. With the three recent singles already experiencing incredible chart success, one can only wonder if Drizzy will make room for them on Certified Lover Boy. As of now, the Lil Durk-assisted “Laugh Now Cry Later” is the album’s only confirmed song.

