COVID deniers, anti-maskers and Trump fans among the 1,000+ at Montreal protest

Montreal was among the hundreds of cities around the world that were sites of protest today, with more than 1,000 participants protesting pandemic lockdown restrictions. Among them were anti-maskers, COVID deniers and people holding American flags or Trump flags.

The march began at Place des Festivals and ended at Jeanne Mance park. According to the Montreal police, three people were arrested for assault. It’s not yet been confirmed how many tickets were given for not wearing a mask at the protest.

