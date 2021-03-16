Someone really messed up a tweet this morning.

The Conservative Party of Canada tweeted what was supposed to be an attack ad on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the Liberal Party this morning. However, instead of delivering an insult on job creation, the Conservative Twitter account wound up praising the selflessness of Trudeau and his party.

“Justin Trudeau and the Liberals are more worried about saving Canadian jobs than their own.” —Conservative Party, Twitter

Conservatives accidentally praise Trudeau in attack ad

The image in the post includes the text, “Let’s talk about jobs, not ballots,” which also comes across as a very poor attempt at a jab. According to the CBC Poll Tracker, if a federal election were held today, the Liberal party could narrowly win a majority government.

