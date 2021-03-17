Erin O’Toole’s favourability is even lower than it was earlier this year.

Conservative voters most excited for next federal election (even though they’d lose)

A new study by the Angus Reid Institute has looked at how soon Canadians want to have another federal election. According to the results, roughly half of the country wants a change in leadership, with most of the respondents preferring to wait till September to get to the polls. Conservative voters are the most anxious for another federal election, with more than half (54%) wanting an election before the end of summer.

Erin O’Toole’s favourability has decreased even more since January, from 32% to 29%. Justin Trudeau and Jagmeet Singh both hold favourability in the mid-40s, at 45% and 46%, respectively.

Currently, the Liberal Party of Canada holds a four-point lead above the Conservative Party. According to the CBC Poll Tracker, if a federal election were held today, the Liberal party could narrowly win a majority government.

For the complete results and methodology, please visit the Angus Reid Institute website.

