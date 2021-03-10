Quebec vaccine

Christian Dubé

News

Christian Dubé has responded to Catholic bishops’ advice to avoid certain vaccines

by CultMTL

Catholic leaders have found a way to bring abortion into this non-issue.

The Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops have issued a statement advising their followers to avoid the COVID-19 vaccines made by AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson and instead favour those made by Pfizer BioNTech and Moderna. The reason given is that AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson allegedly used abortion-derived cell lines in their development, production and clinical trials, posing a moral quandary for devout Catholics.

Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé issued the following strongly worded response denouncing the statement by the Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops and encouraging all Quebecers to trust the experts.

“I vigorously denounce this declaration of the Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops. I invite all Quebecers to trust our experts and those from around the world: all the vaccines we administer are effective.”

—Christian Dubé
Christian Dubé has responded to Catholic bishops’ advice to avoid certain vaccines

For the latest news updates, please visit the News section.

Posted in News
Cult MTL 2020 logo

by CultMTL

Contributor
Cult MTL is a daily news website and monthly magazine focusing on Montreal culture, music, arts, news, politics and city life. Along with interviewing local and visiting artists, promoters and entrepreneurs, we feature analysis and criticism, curate a daily To-Do List and run the annual Best of MTL readers poll.