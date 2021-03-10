Catholic leaders have found a way to bring abortion into this non-issue.

Christian Dubé has responded to Catholic bishops’ advice to avoid certain vaccines

The Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops have issued a statement advising their followers to avoid the COVID-19 vaccines made by AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson and instead favour those made by Pfizer BioNTech and Moderna. The reason given is that AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson allegedly used abortion-derived cell lines in their development, production and clinical trials, posing a moral quandary for devout Catholics.

Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé issued the following strongly worded response denouncing the statement by the Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops and encouraging all Quebecers to trust the experts.

“I vigorously denounce this declaration of the Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops. I invite all Quebecers to trust our experts and those from around the world: all the vaccines we administer are effective.” —Christian Dubé

Je dénonce vigoureusement cette déclaration de la Conférence des évêques catholiques du Canada. J’invite tous les Québécois à se fier à nos experts et à ceux de partout dans le monde : tous les vaccins que nous administrons sont efficaces. https://t.co/vBJp0hwCox — Christian Dubé (@cdube_sante) March 10, 2021 Christian Dubé has responded to Catholic bishops’ advice to avoid certain vaccines

For the latest news updates, please visit the News section.