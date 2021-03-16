Canadian home sales are at record-high levels

The average home price has increased by 25% since the start of the pandemic.

The Canadian Real Estate Association has released new national statistics relating to home sales across the country. It turns out that home prices across Canada have increased by 25% since February 2020. The average new home price across Canada is now $678,091.

Montreal home prices have seen an 18.8% increase since last February. The Lakelands region of Ontario cottage country is one of the areas in Canada with the highest increase, at roughly 35%. Some of the lower increases were seen in Calgary and Edmonton (near 3.5%), and in St. John’s, at 2.6%.

For the compete report, please visit the Canadian Real Estate Association website.

