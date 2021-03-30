best theatre companies montreal best of mtl centaur black theatre workshop
Best Theatre Companies in Montreal: Best of MTL

by CultMTL

Montreal has spoken.

As voted by our readers in the 2020 Best of MTL readers poll, these are the best theatre companies in Montreal.

Best Theatre Companies in Montreal

  1. Centaur Theatre
  2. Black Theatre Workshop
  3. Segal Centre
  4. Théâtre du Nouveau Monde
  5. House of Laureen
  6. MainLine Theatre
  7. Geordie Theatre
  8. Contact Theatre
  9. Théâtre du Futur
Centaur Theatre
Black Theatre Workshop
Segal Centre
Théâtre du Nouveau Monde
House of Laureen

To read the 2020 Best of MTL issue, please click here.

For more theatre coverage, please visit the Arts & Life section.

