best politicians in Montreal Valérie Plante François Legault Justin Trudeau
Best of MTL, News

Best Politicians in Montreal: Best of MTL

by CultMTL

Montreal has spoken.

As voted by our readers in the 2020 Best of MTL readers poll, these are the best politicians in Montreal. For more results from the Best of MTL, please click here.

Best Politicians in Montreal

  1. Valérie Plante
  2. François Legault
  3. Justin Trudeau
  4. Manon Massé
  5. Craig Sauvé
  6. Horacio Arruda
  7. Sue Montgomery
  8. Sterling Downey
  9. Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois
  10. Alexandre Boulerice
Valérie Plante
François Legault
Justin Trudeau
Manon Massé
Craig Sauvé

These were the best politicians in Montreal. To read the 2020 Best of MTL issue, please click here.

For more on Montreal life, please visit the Life section.

Posted in Best of MTL, News
Cult MTL 2020 logo

by CultMTL

Contributor
Cult MTL is a daily news website and monthly magazine focusing on Montreal culture, music, arts, news, politics and city life. Along with interviewing local and visiting artists, promoters and entrepreneurs, we feature analysis and criticism, curate a daily To-Do List and run the annual Best of MTL readers poll.