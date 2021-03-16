Meghan claimed that there were concerns in the family as to how dark their baby’s skin would be.

Almost half of Canadians think the Royal Family is racist following Meghan & Harry interview

A new study by Leger Marketing has examined the way Canadians reacted to the Oprah interview with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry last week. During the interview, Meghan stated that there were some concerns in the family as to how dark their baby’s skin would be. According to the survey results, 43% of Canadians believe that the interview reveals that the Royal Family holds racist views. Just 26% of respondents feel that the Royal Family does not.

The study also found that over half of Canadians (53%) believe the monarchy to be out of date and that it no longer has a place in the 21st century.

Harry, Meghan, and the Royal Family: We asked Canadians what they think.



Discover the results of our latest North American Tracker (conducted in collaboration with @canadianstudies). ⬇️ https://t.co/3FHzxJxUAF#Leger360 — Leger (@leger360) March 16, 2021 Almost half of Canadians think the Royal Family is racist following Meghan & Harry interview

For the full list of results and methodology, please visit the Leger Marketing website.

For the latest news updates, please visit the News section.