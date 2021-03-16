prince harry meghan markle oprah interview royal family racist
Almost half of Canadians think the Royal Family is racist following Meghan & Harry interview

by CultMTL

Meghan claimed that there were concerns in the family as to how dark their baby’s skin would be.

A new study by Leger Marketing has examined the way Canadians reacted to the Oprah interview with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry last week. During the interview, Meghan stated that there were some concerns in the family as to how dark their baby’s skin would be. According to the survey results, 43% of Canadians believe that the interview reveals that the Royal Family holds racist views. Just 26% of respondents feel that the Royal Family does not.

The study also found that over half of Canadians (53%) believe the monarchy to be out of date and that it no longer has a place in the 21st century.

For the full list of results and methodology, please visit the Leger Marketing website.

