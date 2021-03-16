Adrien Brody to play Lakers legend in new HBO series

When you think of the Los Angeles Lakers, the first figure who comes to mind is obviously Academy Award winner Adrien Brody, right? Okay, maybe not.

In any case, The Pianist actor is set to star as Lakers legend Pat Riley in a forthcoming HBO series about the Showtime-era Lakers of the 1980s. Riley coached the historic team from 1979 to 1990, first as an assistant before assuming head coach responsibilities in 1981. This will mark Brody’s first time as a television series regular.

Riley won five championships during his tenure coaching the Lakers. He also earned one with the team in 1972 as a player. Riley has three additional rings from his time as both head coach and president of the Miami Heat.

Pat Riley coaching the Los Angeles Lakers

The series is being executive produced by Adam McKay, who also directed the pilot. McKay began his career as a comedy director with movies such as Anchorman and Step Brothers before venturing into more dramatic works with titles like The Big Short and Vice. The yet-to-be-titled series reunites McKay with his frequent collaborator John C. Riley, who was cast as team owner Dr. Jerry Buss.

